Winter Energy Cookies
Ingredients:
- 1 cup (2 sticks) unsalted butter, at room temperature
- 1-1/2 cups packed light-brown sugar
- 1/3 cup molasses
- 1/3 cup smooth peanut butter
- 2 large eggs
- 1-1/2 tsp. vanilla extract
- 1-1/2 cups whole-wheat flour
- 1 cup all-purpose flour
- 1 cup toasted wheat germ
- 1-1/2 tsp. baking soda
- 1/2 tsp. salt
- 1/2 tsp. cinnamon
- 2 cups uncooked rolled oats
- 1 cup raisins
- 1 cup chocolate chips
- 1 cup chopped walnuts or peanuts
Directions:
- Cream the butter, brown sugar, molasses, and peanut butter in a large bowl. Blend in the eggs and vanilla. Mix the flours, wheat germ, baking soda, salt, and cinnamon in a separate bowl. Stir the dry ingredients into the creamed mixture until evenly blended. Stir in the oats, raisins, chocolate chips, and nuts. Cover and refrigerate for 1 hour.
- Preheat oven to 350°F and lightly grease cookie sheets. Shape dough into balls using 1/4 cup of dough per cookie. Place onto sheets, leaving 3 inches between them. Flatten slightly with a fork. Bake for 15 to 18 minutes. When done, the tops will still be soft to the touch. Cool on the sheets for 5 minutes, then transfer to a rack to cool.
STAY INFORMED. SIGN UP!
Up-to-date agriculture news in your inbox!