Mexican Bites

Mexican Bites

Ingredients:

  • 4 oz. cream cheese, softened
  • 1/3 cup sour cream
  • 1 garlic clove, minced
  • 1/2 tsp. dried oregano
  • 1/2 tsp. chili powder
  • Approximately 50 Tostitos Tortilla Scoops
  • 1 cup canned black beans, rinsed
  • 3/4 cup chunky salsa
  • 2 green onions, minced

Directions:

  1. In a small bowl, combine cream cheese, sour cream, garlic, oregano and chili powder.
  2. Place Scoops on a serving platter and fill with the beans, distributing evenly.
  3. Add salsa to these and then top each with a small dollop of cream cheese mixture.
  4. Sprinkle green onions over the top and serve.

