Mexican Bites
Ingredients:
- 4 oz. cream cheese, softened
- 1/3 cup sour cream
- 1 garlic clove, minced
- 1/2 tsp. dried oregano
- 1/2 tsp. chili powder
- Approximately 50 Tostitos Tortilla Scoops
- 1 cup canned black beans, rinsed
- 3/4 cup chunky salsa
- 2 green onions, minced
Directions:
- In a small bowl, combine cream cheese, sour cream, garlic, oregano and chili powder.
- Place Scoops on a serving platter and fill with the beans, distributing evenly.
- Add salsa to these and then top each with a small dollop of cream cheese mixture.
- Sprinkle green onions over the top and serve.
