Cheesy Bacon Ranch Dip
Ingredients:
- 2 (8 oz.) pkgs. cream cheese, softened
- 1/4 cup creamy ranch dressing
- 2 cups shredded cheese
- 3/4 cup cooked & chopped bacon
- 1/2 cup beer
Directions:
- In a large bowl using an electric mixer, mix cream cheese and ranch dressing until smooth and creamy. If desired, you can add in some chopped green onion or a dash of onion salt.
- Mix in your favorite beer until combined. Add shredded cheese and chopped bacon until combined.
- Place dip in refrigerator for at least 1 hour before serving.
- Top with additional shredded cheese and chopped bacon. Serve with crackers, pretzels, and/or potato chips.
STAY INFORMED. SIGN UP!
Up-to-date agriculture news in your inbox!