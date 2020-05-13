Cheesy Bacon Ranch Dip

By -
0
22

Cheesy Bacon Ranch Dip

Ingredients:

  • 2 (8 oz.) pkgs. cream cheese, softened
  • 1/4 cup creamy ranch dressing
  • 2 cups shredded cheese
  • 3/4 cup cooked & chopped bacon
  • 1/2 cup beer

Directions:

  1. In a large bowl using an electric mixer, mix cream cheese and ranch dressing until smooth and creamy. If desired, you can add in some chopped green onion or a dash of onion salt.
  2. Mix in your favorite beer until combined. Add shredded cheese and chopped bacon until combined.
  3. Place dip in refrigerator for at least 1 hour before serving.
  4. Top with additional shredded cheese and chopped bacon. Serve with crackers, pretzels, and/or potato chips.

STAY INFORMED. SIGN UP!

Up-to-date agriculture news in your inbox!

NO COMMENTS

LEAVE A REPLY

We are glad you have chosen to leave a comment. Please keep in mind that comments are moderated according to our comment policy.

Receive emails as this discussion progresses.