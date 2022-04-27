Mexican Lasagna

By -
0
19

Mexican Lasagna

Ingredients:

  • 1 pound lean ground turkey
  • 1 large onion chopped
  • 1 large green bell pepper chopped
  • 1 8 ounce package cream cheese
  • 1 teaspoon chili powder
  • 1 10 ounce can enchilada sauce
  • 6 corn tortillas
  • 1 cup shredded Mexican blend cheese

Directions:

  1. Wash your hands and clean your preparation area. Rinse fresh vegetables under cool running water before slicing. Preheat oven to 400˚F.
  2. In a large skillet, cook the ground turkey, onion, and pepper over medium heat until meat is no longer pink; drain.
  3. Stir in cream cheese and chili powder.
  4. Pour enchilada sauce in a shallow bowl. Dip tortillas in sauce to coat. Place two tortillas in a 13 X 9 inch baking dish coated with cooking spray; spread with half of the beef mixture. Sprinkle with 1/3 cup cheese. Repeat layers. Top with remaining tortillas and cheese.
  5. Bake uncovered for 20-25 minutes or until heated through and cheese is melted. Let stand 10 minutes before serving.

STAY INFORMED. SIGN UP!

Up-to-date agriculture news in your inbox!

NO COMMENTS

LEAVE A REPLY

We are glad you have chosen to leave a comment. Please keep in mind that comments are moderated according to our comment policy.

Receive emails as this discussion progresses.