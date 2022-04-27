Mexican Lasagna
Ingredients:
- 1 pound lean ground turkey
- 1 large onion chopped
- 1 large green bell pepper chopped
- 1 8 ounce package cream cheese
- 1 teaspoon chili powder
- 1 10 ounce can enchilada sauce
- 6 corn tortillas
- 1 cup shredded Mexican blend cheese
Directions:
- Wash your hands and clean your preparation area. Rinse fresh vegetables under cool running water before slicing. Preheat oven to 400˚F.
- In a large skillet, cook the ground turkey, onion, and pepper over medium heat until meat is no longer pink; drain.
- Stir in cream cheese and chili powder.
- Pour enchilada sauce in a shallow bowl. Dip tortillas in sauce to coat. Place two tortillas in a 13 X 9 inch baking dish coated with cooking spray; spread with half of the beef mixture. Sprinkle with 1/3 cup cheese. Repeat layers. Top with remaining tortillas and cheese.
- Bake uncovered for 20-25 minutes or until heated through and cheese is melted. Let stand 10 minutes before serving.
