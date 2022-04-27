Spicy Mexican Shrimp Bites

Spicy Mexican Shrimp Bites

Ingredients:

  • 1/2 pound cooked deveined shrimp, diced
  • 1-1/2 cups frozen corn
  • 3 scallions, sliced
  • 2 Roma tomatoes, seeded and diced
  • 1 jalapeno, seeded and diced
  • 1 clove garlic, minced
  • 5 Tbsp. olive oil, divided
  • 1 Tbsp. chopped fresh cilantro
  • 1-1/2 teaspoons chili powder
  • 1 tsp. salt
  • zest and juice of 2 limes
  • 1 loaf French bread

Directions:

  1. In a bowl, combine shrimp, corn, scallions, tomatoes, jalapenos, and garlic.
  2. In a separate bowl, combine 3 tablespoons of oil, cilantro, chili powder, salt, lime zest, and lime juice. Pour over shrimp mixture and stir to incorporate. Refrigerate for 1 hour.
  3. Preheat oven to 350˚F.
  4. Cut French bread into 1/2-inch slices and lightly brush with remaining 2 tablespoons of oil. Bake for 5 minutes, or until lightly browned.
  5. Remove from oven and, using a slotted spoon, top each toast round with spicy shrimp salad.

