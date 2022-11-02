Spaghetti Squash Primavera
Ingredients:
- 2 tsp. canola oil
- 1/2 tsp. garlic, chopped
- 1/4 cup red onion, chopped
- 1/4 cup carrots, sliced
- 1/2 cup bell peppers, sliced red and green
- 1 can Italian stewed tomatoes, undrained
- 1/2 cup yellow squash, sliced
- 1/2 cup zucchini, sliced
- 1/2 cup frozen corn, thawed
- 1/2 tsp. oregano
- 1/4 tsp. thyme
- salt and pepper to taste
- 1 spaghetti squash
- 4 tsp. grated Parmesan cheese
- 2 Tbsp. fresh parsley, chopped
Directions:
- Heat oil in large skillet over medium heat until hot. Add garlic. Cook and stir 3 minutes. Add onion, carrot and peppers. Cook 3 minutes. Add tomatoes, yellow squash, zucchini, corn, oregano, and thyme, salt and pepper. Cook 5 minutes more until heated through, stirring occasionally.
- Cut spaghetti squash lengthwise in half. Remove seeds.
- Cover with plastic wrap. Microwave on HIGH about 10 minutes or until squash separates easily into strands when tested with fork.
- Cut each squash piece in half for four servings and spoon vegetables over shredded squash. Top with cheese and parsley.
