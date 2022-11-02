Spaghetti Squash Primavera

Spaghetti Squash Primavera

Ingredients:

  • 2 tsp. canola oil
  • 1/2 tsp. garlic, chopped
  • 1/4 cup red onion, chopped
  • 1/4 cup carrots, sliced
  • 1/2 cup bell peppers, sliced red and green
  • 1 can Italian stewed tomatoes, undrained
  • 1/2 cup yellow squash, sliced
  • 1/2 cup zucchini, sliced
  • 1/2 cup frozen corn, thawed
  • 1/2 tsp. oregano
  • 1/4 tsp. thyme
  • salt and pepper to taste
  • 1 spaghetti squash
  • 4 tsp. grated Parmesan cheese
  • 2 Tbsp. fresh parsley, chopped

Directions:

  1. Heat oil in large skillet over medium heat until hot. Add garlic. Cook and stir 3 minutes. Add onion, carrot and peppers. Cook 3 minutes. Add tomatoes, yellow squash, zucchini, corn, oregano, and thyme, salt and pepper. Cook 5 minutes more until heated through, stirring occasionally.
  2. Cut spaghetti squash lengthwise in half. Remove seeds.
  3. Cover with plastic wrap. Microwave on HIGH about 10 minutes or until squash separates easily into strands when tested with fork.
  4. Cut each squash piece in half for four servings and spoon vegetables over shredded squash. Top with cheese and parsley.

