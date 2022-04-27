Mexican Tomato Rice and Beans

Ingredients:

  • 1 cup uncooked instant brown rice
  • 1 (15 oz.) can diced tomatoes
  • 2 tsp. olive or canola oil
  • 3 cloves garlic, chopped
  • ½ jalapeño, seeded and chopped (optional)
  • 1 (15 oz.) can black beans, drained and rinsed
  • 2 teaspoons ground cumin
  • 1 teaspoon chili powder
  • 1 teaspoon salt
  • ½ teaspoon oregano
  • ¼ cup chopped fresh cilantro

Directions:

  1. Cook rice as directed on package. Set aside.
  2. Drain juice from tomatoes into measuring cup, add water to equal 1 cup. Set aside.
  3. Heat oil in a large skillet and add garlic and jalapeno (if using), and cook for 1 minute stirring constantly.
  4. Add beans, cumin, chili powder, oregano, salt and tomato juice mix and bring to a boil.
  5. Reduce heat and simmer for 5-7 minutes until most of the liquid is absorbed.
  6. Add the rice, tomatoes and cilantro and stir until warm throughout.

