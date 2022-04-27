Mexican Tomato Rice and Beans
Ingredients:
- 1 cup uncooked instant brown rice
- 1 (15 oz.) can diced tomatoes
- 2 tsp. olive or canola oil
- 3 cloves garlic, chopped
- ½ jalapeño, seeded and chopped (optional)
- 1 (15 oz.) can black beans, drained and rinsed
- 2 teaspoons ground cumin
- 1 teaspoon chili powder
- 1 teaspoon salt
- ½ teaspoon oregano
- ¼ cup chopped fresh cilantro
Directions:
- Cook rice as directed on package. Set aside.
- Drain juice from tomatoes into measuring cup, add water to equal 1 cup. Set aside.
- Heat oil in a large skillet and add garlic and jalapeno (if using), and cook for 1 minute stirring constantly.
- Add beans, cumin, chili powder, oregano, salt and tomato juice mix and bring to a boil.
- Reduce heat and simmer for 5-7 minutes until most of the liquid is absorbed.
- Add the rice, tomatoes and cilantro and stir until warm throughout.
