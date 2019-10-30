Venison Stuffed Green Peppers

Ingredients:

  • 4 or 5 green peppers
  • 1/2 to 3/4 pound of ground venison
  • 1 medium onion
  • 1 Tbsp minced garlic
  • 1/2 teaspoon salt
  • 1/2 teaspoon black pepper
  • 1/2 cup rice
  • 1 tablespoon Worcestershire sauce
  • 1 cup shredded mozzarella cheese
  • 1 can sloppy joe sauce (26½ ounces)
  • 1 can diced tomatoes (14½ ounces)
  • 1 can mushrooms (4 ounces)

Directions:

  1. Cut the top off of the green peppers and clean out the seeds inside, set aside.
  2. Mix venison, onion, garlic, salt, pepper, rice, Worcestershire sauce, and ½ cup of mozzarella cheese. Add ½ can of sloppy joe sauce and ½ can of diced tomatoes to venison and mix.
  3. Fill the green peppers with the mixture and place green peppers in the crockpot.
  4. Mix together the remaining sloppy joe sauce, diced tomatoes and mushrooms and pour over the peppers in the crockpot.
  5. Cook the peppers on low for 6 to 8 hours or on high for 4 to 5 hours. Once the peppers are ready to serve, drizzle with the remainder of the mozzarella cheese.

