Venison Stuffed Green Peppers
Ingredients:
- 4 or 5 green peppers
- 1/2 to 3/4 pound of ground venison
- 1 medium onion
- 1 Tbsp minced garlic
- 1/2 teaspoon salt
- 1/2 teaspoon black pepper
- 1/2 cup rice
- 1 tablespoon Worcestershire sauce
- 1 cup shredded mozzarella cheese
- 1 can sloppy joe sauce (26½ ounces)
- 1 can diced tomatoes (14½ ounces)
- 1 can mushrooms (4 ounces)
Directions:
- Cut the top off of the green peppers and clean out the seeds inside, set aside.
- Mix venison, onion, garlic, salt, pepper, rice, Worcestershire sauce, and ½ cup of mozzarella cheese. Add ½ can of sloppy joe sauce and ½ can of diced tomatoes to venison and mix.
- Fill the green peppers with the mixture and place green peppers in the crockpot.
- Mix together the remaining sloppy joe sauce, diced tomatoes and mushrooms and pour over the peppers in the crockpot.
- Cook the peppers on low for 6 to 8 hours or on high for 4 to 5 hours. Once the peppers are ready to serve, drizzle with the remainder of the mozzarella cheese.
