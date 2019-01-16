Minestrone Soup

By -
0
13
A bowl of minestrone soup with two pieces of celerey and one carrot on the table next to it.
Minestrone Soup
Prep time:15 minutes
Cooking time:45 minutes
Makes: 10 cups

Ingredients:

  • 1 medium onion, chopped
  • 1 stalk celery, diced
  • 1 large carrot, sliced
  • 2 Tablespoons oil
  • 1 large potato, peeled and chopped
  • 1 can (15 ounces) chopped tomatoes
  • 2 cans (15 ounce each or 3 1/2 cups) low sodium vegetable or beef broth
  • 1 can (15 ounces) kidney beans, drained
  • 1 teaspoon dried basil
  • 1⁄2 cup uncooked macaroni
  • 2 small zucchini, sliced
  • 1⁄2 teaspoon salt
  • 1⁄4 teaspoon pepper

Directions:

  1. In a 5 quart saucepan over medium heat, cook onion, celery and carrot in oil, stirring constantly until onion is soft, but not browned.
  2. Add potato, tomatoes, broth, beans and basil. Bring to a boil then reduce heat. Cover and simmer for 15 minutes.
  3. Add macaroni and zucchini. Cook another 15 minutes.
  4. Taste and adjust seasoning with salt and pepper.

