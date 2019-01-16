Prep time:15 minutes
Cooking time:45 minutes
Makes: 10 cups
Ingredients:
- 1 medium onion, chopped
- 1 stalk celery, diced
- 1 large carrot, sliced
- 2 Tablespoons oil
- 1 large potato, peeled and chopped
- 1 can (15 ounces) chopped tomatoes
- 2 cans (15 ounce each or 3 1/2 cups) low sodium vegetable or beef broth
- 1 can (15 ounces) kidney beans, drained
- 1 teaspoon dried basil
- 1⁄2 cup uncooked macaroni
- 2 small zucchini, sliced
- 1⁄2 teaspoon salt
- 1⁄4 teaspoon pepper
Directions:
- In a 5 quart saucepan over medium heat, cook onion, celery and carrot in oil, stirring constantly until onion is soft, but not browned.
- Add potato, tomatoes, broth, beans and basil. Bring to a boil then reduce heat. Cover and simmer for 15 minutes.
- Add macaroni and zucchini. Cook another 15 minutes.
- Taste and adjust seasoning with salt and pepper.
STAY INFORMED. SIGN UP!
Up-to-date agriculture news in your inbox!