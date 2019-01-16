West African Peanut Soup

A bowl of West African Peanut Soup with an onion, and ladel in the foreground
West African Peanut Soup
Prep time:10 minutes
Cooking time:20 minutes
Makes: 8 cups

Ingredients:

  • 2⁄3 cup onion, diced
  • 1 Tablespoon toasted sesame oil
  • 1 clove garlic, minced or 1/4 teaspoon garlic powder
  • 1 cup cooked skinless chicken breast, diced
  • 1 1⁄2 teaspoons curry powder
  • 1⁄2 teaspoon pepper
  • 1⁄2 teaspoon crushed red pepper flakes
  • 3 cups chicken broth
  • 1 can (6 ounces) tomato paste
  • 2 cans (14 1/2 ounces) stewed tomatoes, unsalted
  • 6 Tablespoons reduced-fat peanut butter

Directions:

  1. In a large pot saute onion in sesame oil until translucent; add garlic and chicken and stir to heat through. Add seasonings and saute 1 minute longer. Add broth, tomato paste, tomatoes, and peanut butter. Stir until well combined.
  2. Heat over medium heat until hot but not boiling. Serve immediately.

