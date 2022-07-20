Ms. Van’s Blackberry Skillet Cake
Ingredients:
- 1 1/2 sticks butter, separated
- 1/2 cup packed brown sugar
- 1/2 cup chopped walnuts or pecans
- 12 oz. fresh blackberries, washed and drained
- 1 1/2 cups + 1 tbsp. granulated white sugar
- 2 cups flour
- 2 1/2 tsp. baking powder
- 1/2 tsp. ground clove
- 1/2 tsp. nutmeg
- 1 tsp. cinnamon
- 2 eggs
- 2 tsp. vanilla
- 1 cup buttermilk
Ingredients for Nutmeg Glaze:
- 1 cup powdered sugar
- 1/8 tsp. nutmeg
- 6 tsp. warm water
Directions:
- Preheat oven to 350°F.
- Toss blackberries with 1 Tbsp. granulated white sugar.
- Put 1/2 stick butter in a 10″ cast iron skillet and place in the oven until melted. Remove from the oven, add 1/2 cup brown sugar and 1/2 cup walnuts, stir and then add and arrange blackberries in a cast iron skillet.
- In a medium bowl, combine 2 cups flour, 2 1/2 tsp. baking powder, 1/2 tsp. ground clove, 1/2 tsp. nutmeg and 1 tsp. cinnamon, then set aside.In a separate bowl, mix 1 stick butter with 1½ cups sugar, then whisk 2 eggs, 2 tsp. vanilla and 1 cup buttermilk together. Add this to butter and sugar and mix until combined.
- Pour wet mixture into dry mixture and mix until smooth for about 2 minutes.
- Pour into a cast iron skillet on top of the berry mixture.
- Bake approx. 40 mins or until a toothpick inserted in the center comes out clean.
- Cool in a cast iron skillet for 10 minutes before inverting cake onto a serving plate.
- While the cake is cooling, mix up nutmeg glaze.
- To make Nutmeg Glaze: Combine all 3 ingredients and whisk until smooth.
- Once cake is cooled and inverted onto serving plate, drizzle glaze over top of cake…enjoy!
