Ms. Van’s Blackberry Skillet Cake

By -
0
17

Ms. Van’s Blackberry Skillet Cake

Ingredients:

  • 1 1/2 sticks butter, separated
  • 1/2 cup packed brown sugar
  • 1/2 cup chopped walnuts or pecans
  • 12 oz. fresh blackberries, washed and drained
  • 1 1/2 cups + 1 tbsp. granulated white sugar
  • 2 cups flour
  • 2 1/2 tsp. baking powder
  • 1/2 tsp. ground clove
  • 1/2 tsp. nutmeg
  • 1 tsp. cinnamon
  • 2 eggs
  • 2 tsp. vanilla
  • 1 cup buttermilk

Ingredients for Nutmeg Glaze:

  • 1 cup powdered sugar
  • 1/8 tsp. nutmeg
  • 6 tsp. warm water

Directions:

  1. Preheat oven to 350°F.
  2. Toss blackberries with 1 Tbsp. granulated white sugar.
  3. Put 1/2 stick butter in a 10″ cast iron skillet and place in the oven until melted. Remove from the oven, add 1/2 cup brown sugar and 1/2 cup walnuts, stir and then add and arrange blackberries in a cast iron skillet.
  4. In a medium bowl, combine 2 cups flour, 2 1/2 tsp. baking powder, 1/2 tsp. ground clove, 1/2 tsp. nutmeg and 1 tsp. cinnamon, then set aside.In a separate bowl, mix 1 stick butter with 1½ cups sugar, then whisk 2 eggs, 2 tsp. vanilla and 1 cup buttermilk together. Add this to butter and sugar and mix until combined.
  5. Pour wet mixture into dry mixture and mix until smooth for about 2 minutes.
  6. Pour into a cast iron skillet on top of the berry mixture.
  7. Bake approx. 40 mins or until a toothpick inserted in the center comes out clean.
  8. Cool in a cast iron skillet for 10 minutes before inverting cake onto a serving plate.
  9. While the cake is cooling, mix up nutmeg glaze.
  10. To make Nutmeg Glaze: Combine all 3 ingredients and whisk until smooth.
  11. Once cake is cooled and inverted onto serving plate, drizzle glaze over top of cake…enjoy!

STAY INFORMED. SIGN UP!

Up-to-date agriculture news in your inbox!

NO COMMENTS

LEAVE A REPLY

We are glad you have chosen to leave a comment. Please keep in mind that comments are moderated according to our comment policy.

Receive emails as this discussion progresses.