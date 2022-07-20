Red Plum Poppy Seed Cake
Ingredients:
- 12 Tbsp. butter, room temperature
- 1/2 cup brown sugar
- 1/2 cup granulated sugar
- 2 eggs, room temperature
- 1/2 cup plain yogurt
- 1 tsp. vanilla extract
- 1 1/4 cups all-purpose flour
- 1 1/2 tsp. baking powder
- 1/2 tsp. fine sea salt
- 2 Tbsp. poppy seeds
- 2 firm-ripe plums, halved, pitted and sliced
- 2 tablespoons raw or turbinado sugar
Directions:
- Preheat oven to 350°F. Butter bottom and sides of 8-inch tube pan.
- Using heavy-duty mixer, cream butter and sugars together until light and fluffy. Beat in eggs one at a time, then mix in yogurt and vanilla until combined, scraping down bowl if needed.
- Whisk flour, baking powder, salt and poppy seeds in bowl. Add to butter mixture and stir on low speed until batter is just combined.
- Spoon batter evenly into pan. Arrange plums over top and sprinkle with turbinado sugar.
- Bake 1 hour and 10 minutes, or until tester inserted into center comes out clean.
- Cool cake in pan on rack until completely cool. Invert onto serving plate and slice.
STAY INFORMED. SIGN UP!
Up-to-date agriculture news in your inbox!