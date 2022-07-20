Red Plum Poppy Seed Cake

Red Plum Poppy Seed Cake

Ingredients:

  • 12 Tbsp. butter, room temperature
  • 1/2 cup brown sugar
  • 1/2 cup granulated sugar
  • 2 eggs, room temperature
  • 1/2 cup plain yogurt
  • 1 tsp. vanilla extract
  • 1 1/4 cups all-purpose flour
  • 1 1/2 tsp. baking powder
  • 1/2 tsp. fine sea salt
  • 2 Tbsp. poppy seeds
  • 2 firm-ripe plums, halved, pitted and sliced
  • 2 tablespoons raw or turbinado sugar

Directions:

  1. Preheat oven to 350°F. Butter bottom and sides of 8-inch tube pan.
  2. Using heavy-duty mixer, cream butter and sugars together until light and fluffy. Beat in eggs one at a time, then mix in yogurt and vanilla until combined, scraping down bowl if needed.
  3. Whisk flour, baking powder, salt and poppy seeds in bowl. Add to butter mixture and stir on low speed until batter is just combined.
  4. Spoon batter evenly into pan. Arrange plums over top and sprinkle with turbinado sugar.
  5. Bake 1 hour and 10 minutes, or until tester inserted into center comes out clean.
  6. Cool cake in pan on rack until completely cool. Invert onto serving plate and slice.

