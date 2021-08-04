Mushroom Arugula Pizza
Ingredients:
- 4 cloves garlic (minced, divided use)
- 1/4 cup diced red onion
- 8 oz. white (button) mushrooms (sliced)
- 2 tsp. olive oil
- 1 cup packed arugula (about 3 cups loose)
- 1/4 cup plus 1 Tbsp. part-skim ricotta cheese
- 1/8 tsp. white pepper
- 3 whole wheat sandwich thins (split in open)
- 3 Tbsp. reduced-fat shredded mozzarella
Directions:
- In a skillet, sauté half the garlic, the onion, and mushrooms in olive oil for about 10 minutes or until mushrooms are golden brown. In a food processor, combine arugula, ricotta, the remaining garlic, and white pepper and pulse until smooth.
- Place 6 sandwich thin halves on a baking pan. Add 1 tbsp of the arugula mixture to each half of sandwich thin. Top with the mushroom mixture and shredded mozzarella, dividing them evenly among all six pizzas.
- Broil for 5 minutes on low in the oven until cheese is melted.
