Mushroom Arugula Pizza

Ingredients:

  • 4 cloves garlic (minced, divided use)
  • 1/4 cup diced red onion
  • 8 oz. white (button) mushrooms (sliced)
  • 2 tsp. olive oil
  • 1 cup packed arugula (about 3 cups loose)
  • 1/4 cup plus 1 Tbsp. part-skim ricotta cheese
  • 1/8 tsp. white pepper
  • 3 whole wheat sandwich thins (split in open)
  • 3 Tbsp. reduced-fat shredded mozzarella

Directions:

  1. In a skillet, sauté half the garlic, the onion, and mushrooms in olive oil for about 10 minutes or until mushrooms are golden brown. In a food processor, combine arugula, ricotta, the remaining garlic, and white pepper and pulse until smooth.
  2. Place 6 sandwich thin halves on a baking pan. Add 1 tbsp of the arugula mixture to each half of sandwich thin. Top with the mushroom mixture and shredded mozzarella, dividing them evenly among all six pizzas.
  3. Broil for 5 minutes on low in the oven until cheese is melted.

