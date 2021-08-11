Easy Slow Cooker Chicken Pot-Pie

Easy Slow Cooker Chicken Pot-Pie

Ingredients:

  • 1 lb boneless skinless raw chicken breasts, trimmed of visible fat
  • 8 oz mushrooms
  • 1/3 cup frozen peas
  • 1/3 cup frozen corn
  • 2 carrots, diced
  • 2 celery stalks, sliced
  • 1 bell pepper (any color), diced
  • ½ small onion, diced
  • 1 can condensed low sodium cream of chicken soup
  • 2 Tbsp. dried oregano
  • 1 Tbsp. dried sage
  • 1 tsp. garlic powder
  • 1 tsp. onion powder
  • 1 tsp. celery seed
  • 1 tsp. black pepper
  • Olive oil cooking spray

Directions:

  1. Spray inside of the slow cooker with non-stick olive oil cooking spray. Place chicken breasts in bottom of the slow cooker in a single layer.
  2. Evenly distribute all the chopped vegetables on top of chicken. Add herbs and spices evenly on top of the vegetables.
  3. Pour condensed cream of chicken soup evenly on top of the chicken and vegetables.
  4. Cover and cook on low for eight hours.
  5. When done, shred chicken with two forks — this should be very easy since it will be moist.

