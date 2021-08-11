Easy Slow Cooker Chicken Pot-Pie
Ingredients:
- 1 lb boneless skinless raw chicken breasts, trimmed of visible fat
- 8 oz mushrooms
- 1/3 cup frozen peas
- 1/3 cup frozen corn
- 2 carrots, diced
- 2 celery stalks, sliced
- 1 bell pepper (any color), diced
- ½ small onion, diced
- 1 can condensed low sodium cream of chicken soup
- 2 Tbsp. dried oregano
- 1 Tbsp. dried sage
- 1 tsp. garlic powder
- 1 tsp. onion powder
- 1 tsp. celery seed
- 1 tsp. black pepper
- Olive oil cooking spray
Directions:
- Spray inside of the slow cooker with non-stick olive oil cooking spray. Place chicken breasts in bottom of the slow cooker in a single layer.
- Evenly distribute all the chopped vegetables on top of chicken. Add herbs and spices evenly on top of the vegetables.
- Pour condensed cream of chicken soup evenly on top of the chicken and vegetables.
- Cover and cook on low for eight hours.
- When done, shred chicken with two forks — this should be very easy since it will be moist.
STAY INFORMED. SIGN UP!
Up-to-date agriculture news in your inbox!