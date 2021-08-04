Mushroom Burger

Mushroom Burger

Ingredients:

  • 1 lb. lean ground turkey
  • 1/2 tsp. garlic powder
  • 1/4 tsp. black pepper
  • 4 whole wheat hamburger buns (about 1 1/2 oz. each)
  • 8 oz. white (button) mushrooms (sliced)
  • 4 leaves romaine lettuce
  • 4 tomato slices

Directions:

  1. Prepare an indoor or outdoor grill. In a medium bowl, mix together turkey, garlic powder and black pepper. Divide turkey into four equal portions, shaping into a patty.
  2. Place patties on grill rack; grill 3-4 minutes per side or until juice run clear.
  3. In a medium sauté pan, heat margarine over medium-high heat. Add mushrooms and sauté for 5 minutes until soft. Place each burger on bun, top with mushrooms. lettuce and tomato.

