Mushroom Burger
Ingredients:
- 1 lb. lean ground turkey
- 1/2 tsp. garlic powder
- 1/4 tsp. black pepper
- 4 whole wheat hamburger buns (about 1 1/2 oz. each)
- 8 oz. white (button) mushrooms (sliced)
- 4 leaves romaine lettuce
- 4 tomato slices
Directions:
- Prepare an indoor or outdoor grill. In a medium bowl, mix together turkey, garlic powder and black pepper. Divide turkey into four equal portions, shaping into a patty.
- Place patties on grill rack; grill 3-4 minutes per side or until juice run clear.
- In a medium sauté pan, heat margarine over medium-high heat. Add mushrooms and sauté for 5 minutes until soft. Place each burger on bun, top with mushrooms. lettuce and tomato.
