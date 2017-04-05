Mushroom Poppers

Ingredients:

  • 12 large mushrooms
  • 12 1” cubes of pepper jack cheese
  • 1/2 C. flour
  • 1 t. salt
  • 1/4 t. ground cumin
  • 1/4 t. ground oregano
  • 1/4 t. onion powder
  • 1/2 C. milk
  • 1 large egg
  • 1.5 C plain bread crumbs
  • Vegetable oil for frying

Directions:

  1. Combine flour, salt, cumin, oregano, onion powder, egg & milk together in a bowl.
  2. Put bread crumbs in another bowl.
  3. Remove the stem from the mushrooms and rub or scrape off any dirt.
  4. Insert a cheese cube into each mushroom.
  5. Dip each mushroom in batter, then roll in the bread crumbs, pressing to coat.
  6. Set on a cake rack for 5-10 minutes to let the breading set.
  7. Fry mushrooms without crowding in 370F oil until browned, 2-3 minutes.
  8. Drain on paper towels and serve when cooled a bit.

