Ingredients:
- 12 large mushrooms
- 12 1” cubes of pepper jack cheese
- 1/2 C. flour
- 1 t. salt
- 1/4 t. ground cumin
- 1/4 t. ground oregano
- 1/4 t. onion powder
- 1/2 C. milk
- 1 large egg
- 1.5 C plain bread crumbs
- Vegetable oil for frying
Directions:
- Combine flour, salt, cumin, oregano, onion powder, egg & milk together in a bowl.
- Put bread crumbs in another bowl.
- Remove the stem from the mushrooms and rub or scrape off any dirt.
- Insert a cheese cube into each mushroom.
- Dip each mushroom in batter, then roll in the bread crumbs, pressing to coat.
- Set on a cake rack for 5-10 minutes to let the breading set.
- Fry mushrooms without crowding in 370F oil until browned, 2-3 minutes.
- Drain on paper towels and serve when cooled a bit.