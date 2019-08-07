Nesselrode Sundae Pie

Originally published on: April 11, 1985
Nesselrode Sundae Pie

Ingredients:

  • 1 egg white
  • 1/4 teaspoon salt
  • 1/4 cup sugar
  • 1 cup walnuts or pecans, chopped
  • 1 pint coffee ice cream, softened
  • 1 pint vanilla ice cream, softened
  • 3 tablespoons butter
  • 1 cup light brown sugar
  • 1/2 cup light cream
  • 1 teaspoon vanilla
  • 1/2 cup light or dark raisins

Directions:

  1. Beat egg white with salt until stiff; gradually beat in sugar. Fold in nuts. 
  2. Spread evenly on bottom and sides of a buttered ten-inch pie pan. Prick with fork. Bake at 400 degrees for ten to twelve minutes. Cool and chill. 
  3. Spoon in coffee ice cream; freeze. Top with a layer of vanilla ice cream and return to freezer.
  4. Stir butter and brown sugar together in saucepan over low heat until melted, remove from heat and slowly add cream. Heat one minute longer then add vanilla and raisins. 
  5. Serve warm over frozen pie.

