Originally published on: April 11, 1985
Nesselrode Sundae Pie
Nesselrode Sundae Pie
Ingredients:
- 1 egg white
- 1/4 teaspoon salt
- 1/4 cup sugar
- 1 cup walnuts or pecans, chopped
- 1 pint coffee ice cream, softened
- 1 pint vanilla ice cream, softened
- 3 tablespoons butter
- 1 cup light brown sugar
- 1/2 cup light cream
- 1 teaspoon vanilla
- 1/2 cup light or dark raisins
Directions:
- Beat egg white with salt until stiff; gradually beat in sugar. Fold in nuts.
- Spread evenly on bottom and sides of a buttered ten-inch pie pan. Prick with fork. Bake at 400 degrees for ten to twelve minutes. Cool and chill.
- Spoon in coffee ice cream; freeze. Top with a layer of vanilla ice cream and return to freezer.
- Stir butter and brown sugar together in saucepan over low heat until melted, remove from heat and slowly add cream. Heat one minute longer then add vanilla and raisins.
- Serve warm over frozen pie.
STAY INFORMED. SIGN UP!
Up-to-date agriculture news in your inbox!