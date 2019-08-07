German Potato Salad
Originally published on: June 26, 1980
Ingredients:
- 12-14 medium to large potatoes
- 1 1/2 – 2 tsp. salt
- 1/2 tsp. pepper
- 6-8 slices bacon
- 1/2 cup vinegar
- 1/4 cup salad oil
- 3/4 cup hot water
- 1 large onion, diced
Directions:
- Boil potatoes in salted water, blanch and peel while warm.
- Slice potatoes into bowl and add onion, salt, pepper, bacon (which has been cubed and fried crisp along with the bacon fat), vinegar, salad oil and hot water. Mix well.
- Can be eaten hot or cold. If you prefer more or less vinegar or salt, you can season to taste.
STAY INFORMED. SIGN UP!
Up-to-date agriculture news in your inbox!