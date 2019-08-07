German Potato Salad

Originally published on: June 26, 1980

Ingredients:

  • 12-14 medium to large potatoes
  • 1 1/2 – 2 tsp. salt
  • 1/2 tsp. pepper
  • 6-8 slices bacon
  • 1/2 cup vinegar
  • 1/4 cup salad oil
  • 3/4 cup hot water
  • 1 large onion, diced

Directions:

  1. Boil potatoes in salted water, blanch and peel while warm. 
  2. Slice potatoes into bowl and add onion, salt, pepper, bacon (which has been cubed and fried crisp along with the bacon fat), vinegar, salad oil and hot water.  Mix well.

  3. Can be eaten hot or cold.  If you prefer more or less vinegar or salt, you can season to taste.

