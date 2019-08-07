Originally published on: December 30, 1982
Chestnut Stroganoff
Note: To prepare mashed chestnuts: cook in 1 1/4 cup boiling water in a covered sauce pan of about 30 minutes or until tender. Drain and mash.
Chestnut Stroganoff
Ingredients:
- 1 1/2 pound beef, boneless, tender, cut in julienne strips
- 1 tablespoon fat or oil
- 2 tablespoons butter or margarine
- 2 tablespoons all purpose flour
- 1/2 teaspoon onion powder
- 1/2 teaspoon celery salt
- 1/2 teaspoon paprika
- 1/4 teaspoon each salt and pepper
- 1 1/4 cup beef bouillon or beef broth
- 1/2 cup sour cream
- 1 cup chestnuts, cooked, mashed (see note)
- baked potatoes, cooked rice, or noodles as desired
Directions:
- Lightly brown the meat in the fat or oil in a frying pan over moderate heat. Drain off any excess fat.
- Melt butter or margarine in saucepan. Blend in flour and seasonings. Add broth slowly, stirring constantly. Stir and cook until smooth and bubbly. Remove from heat. Blend in sour cream and chestnuts. Add chestnut sauce to meat. Heat just until mixture bubbles, stirring constantly. Serve over potatoes, rice or noodles.
Note: To prepare mashed chestnuts: cook in 1 1/4 cup boiling water in a covered sauce pan of about 30 minutes or until tender. Drain and mash.
STAY INFORMED. SIGN UP!
Up-to-date agriculture news in your inbox!