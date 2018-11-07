A couple weeks ago, we published a request for Harriet B. I hope these cookies are close to what you used to make!
Ingredients:
- 1 cup butter, softened
- 1 cup sugar
- 3/4 cup Condensed Milk
- 2 cups oats
- 1 cup self rising flour
- ½ tsp. cinnamon
- 1 cup raisins
Directions:
- Preheat the oven to 350 F.
- In a large bowl, cream the butter, sugar and condensed milk until pale. Mix in the flour, oats and cinnamon and then finally the raisins.
- Roll the dough into 20 golf ball sized balls and place on baking trays, spacing well apart.
- Bake for 15 minutes until golden.
