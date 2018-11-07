A couple weeks ago, we published a request for Harriet B. I hope these cookies are close to what you used to make!

Ingredients:

1 cup butter, softened

1 cup sugar

3/4 cup Condensed Milk

2 cups oats

1 cup self rising flour

½ tsp. cinnamon

1 cup raisins

Directions:

Preheat the oven to 350 F. In a large bowl, cream the butter, sugar and condensed milk until pale. Mix in the flour, oats and cinnamon and then finally the raisins. Roll the dough into 20 golf ball sized balls and place on baking trays, spacing well apart. Bake for 15 minutes until golden.