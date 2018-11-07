Ingredients:
- 1.5 cup all-purpose flour
- 2 tsp cinnamon
- 1/2 tsp baking soda
- 1/4 tsp salt
- 1/2 cup unsalted butter
- 1/4 cup granulated sugar
- 1/4 cup brown sugar packed
- 1 large egg
- 1 1/2 tsp vanilla extract
- 1 1/2 cup apple chopped
- 1 cup oats
- 1/2 cup chopped pecans
Directions:
- Preheat oven to 350, clean area, and wash apples.
- In a small bowl, combine, flour, cinnamon, baking soda, and salt. Set aside.
- In a mixing bowl, mix with an electric mixer butter, sugar, brown sugar, egg, and vanilla until smooth. Slowly mix in flour mixture until smooth. Fold in apple and pecans.
- Form the dough into 1” balls, place on cookie sheet, and press down. Bake at 350 for 6-8 minutes.
- Remove from oven and serve warm for that yummy warm fall feeling.
