Pecan Apple Spice Cookies

By -
0
3

Ingredients:

  • 1.5 cup all-purpose flour
  • 2 tsp cinnamon
  • 1/2 tsp baking soda
  • 1/4 tsp salt
  • 1/2 cup unsalted butter
  • 1/4 cup granulated sugar
  • 1/4 cup brown sugar packed
  • 1 large egg
  • 1 1/2 tsp vanilla extract
  • 1 1/2 cup apple chopped
  • 1 cup oats
  • 1/2 cup chopped pecans

Directions:

  1. Preheat oven to 350, clean area, and wash apples.
  2. In a small bowl, combine, flour, cinnamon, baking soda, and salt. Set aside.
  3. In a mixing bowl, mix with an electric mixer butter, sugar, brown sugar, egg, and vanilla until smooth. Slowly mix in flour mixture until smooth. Fold in apple and pecans.
  4. Form the dough into 1” balls, place on cookie sheet, and press down. Bake at 350 for 6-8 minutes.
  5. Remove from oven and serve warm for that yummy warm fall feeling.

STAY INFORMED. SIGN UP!

Up-to-date agriculture news in your inbox!

SHARE
Previous articleOatmeal Raisin Cookies
Next articleHot Mulled Cider

NO COMMENTS

LEAVE A REPLY

Receive emails as this discussion progresses.