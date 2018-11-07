Cranberry Apple Pie

By -
0
1

Ingredients:

  • 2 9″ pie crusts (top and bottom) 
  • 8 apples, peeled, cored and sliced 
  • 1/2 cup cranberries
  • 3/4 cup sugar 
  • 3/4 tsp. cinnamon 
  • 1/4 tsp. nutmeg

Directions:

  1. Line pie plate with bottom crust and place apples in it.
  2. Blend cranberries in blender and spoon over apples.
  3. Mix sugar, cinnamon and nutmeg and spoon over fruits.
  4. Place top crust on the pie and make slits in the crust. Brush top with milk or butter.
  5. Bake in 425° oven for 50 minutes.

STAY INFORMED. SIGN UP!

Up-to-date agriculture news in your inbox!

NO COMMENTS

LEAVE A REPLY

Receive emails as this discussion progresses.