Ingredients:
- 2 9″ pie crusts (top and bottom)
- 8 apples, peeled, cored and sliced
- 1/2 cup cranberries
- 3/4 cup sugar
- 3/4 tsp. cinnamon
- 1/4 tsp. nutmeg
Directions:
- Line pie plate with bottom crust and place apples in it.
- Blend cranberries in blender and spoon over apples.
- Mix sugar, cinnamon and nutmeg and spoon over fruits.
- Place top crust on the pie and make slits in the crust. Brush top with milk or butter.
- Bake in 425° oven for 50 minutes.
