Old-Fashioned Honey Baked Apples
Ingredients:
- 2 medium tart apples
- 1/4 cup dried cranberries
- 2/3 cup water
- 1/4 cup packed brown sugar
- 1 tablespoon honey
- Vanilla ice cream or sweetened whipped cream, optional
Directions:
- Preheat oven to 350°. Core apples, leaving bottoms intact; peel top third of each. Place in a greased 8×4-in. glass loaf pan; fill with cranberries.
- In a small saucepan, combine water, brown sugar and honey; cook and stir over medium heat until sugar is dissolved. Pour over apples.
- Bake, uncovered, until apples are tender, 35-40 minutes, basting occasionally with juices. If desired, serve with ice cream.
