Old-Fashioned Honey Baked Apples

Ingredients:

  • 2 medium tart apples
  • 1/4 cup dried cranberries
  • 2/3 cup water
  • 1/4 cup packed brown sugar
  • 1 tablespoon honey
  • Vanilla ice cream or sweetened whipped cream, optional

Directions:

  1. Preheat oven to 350°. Core apples, leaving bottoms intact; peel top third of each. Place in a greased 8×4-in. glass loaf pan; fill with cranberries.
  2. In a small saucepan, combine water, brown sugar and honey; cook and stir over medium heat until sugar is dissolved. Pour over apples.
  3. Bake, uncovered, until apples are tender, 35-40 minutes, basting occasionally with juices. If desired, serve with ice cream.

