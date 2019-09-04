Honey-Glazed Carrots and Parsnips
Ingredients:
- 2 or 3 carrots
- 2 or 3 parsnips
- 2 tablespoons honey
- 2 tablespoons olive oil
- 1 teaspoon dried thyme
- Optional: 1 teaspoon dried rosemary
- a pinch of salt
Directions:
- Preheat the oven to 400F.
- Cut carrots and parsnips in half lengthwise, then halve again.
- Mix the honey, olive oil, and dried thyme in a bowl.
- Put the carrots and parsnips on a baking tray, evenly spaced.
- Brush on the honey/oil/herb mixture. (You could also put the vegetables in a big bowl and just toss with the mixture until evenly coated.)
- Season with salt, to taste.
- Roast about 45 minutes or until the vegetables are slightly browned and crispy on the edge.
