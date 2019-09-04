Honey-Glazed Carrots and Parsnips

Honey-Glazed Carrots and Parsnips

Ingredients:

  • 2 or 3 carrots
  • 2 or 3 parsnips
  • 2 tablespoons honey
  • 2 tablespoons olive oil
  • 1 teaspoon dried thyme
  • Optional: 1 teaspoon dried rosemary
  • a pinch of salt

Directions:

  1. Preheat the oven to 400F. 
  2. Cut carrots and parsnips in half lengthwise, then halve again. 
  3. Mix the honey, olive oil, and dried thyme in a bowl.
  4. Put the carrots and parsnips on a baking tray, evenly spaced. 
  5. Brush on the honey/oil/herb mixture.  (You could also put the vegetables in a big bowl and just toss with the mixture until evenly coated.)
  6. Season with salt, to taste.
  7. Roast about 45 minutes or until the vegetables are slightly browned and crispy on the edge.

