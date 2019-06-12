Old Fashioned Ice Cream
Originally published on: August 15, 1968
Submitted by: Mrs. Fred Kreisler of Cadiz, Ohio
Yield: 1 gallon
Ingredients:
- 2 well-beaten eggs
- 2 cups sugar
- 2 qts. whole milk
- 2 cups whipping cream
- 2 Tbsp. vanilla
Directions:
- Mix all ingredients thoroughly then pour into a freezer can. This recipe makes 1 gallon. It is easy to remember for it takes two of everything.
- To Freeze Ice Cream – Mix together 2 or 3 lbs. of salt (coarse is cheaper) and 20 to 25 pounds crushed ice. Fill tube around can and start turning freezer. Takes 15 to 20 minutes to freeze. Be sure to cover freezer with a burlap sack, old rug or something heavy if you aren’t going to serve the ice cream for a little while.
