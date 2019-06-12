Honey Cookies

Honey Cookies
Originally published on: March 1, 1961

Submitted by: of Salem, Ohio

Ingredients:

  • 1 cup shortening
  • 2 cups sugar
  • 1 cup honey
  • 2 eggs
  • 1 tsp. soda
  • 6 cups flour
  • 1/4 tsp. salt

Directions:

  1. Cream together the shortening and sugar. Add whole eggs and honey. Add soda and salt to flour. Mix well. Chill dough.
  2. Roll out on floured board and cut with cookie cutter. Place on cookie sheet and bake at 350°F for 10 to 12 minutes. These cookies brown fast, so keep watching them.

