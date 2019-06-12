Honey Cookies
Originally published on: March 1, 1961
Submitted by: Mrs. James Weingart of Salem, Ohio
Ingredients:
- 1 cup shortening
- 2 cups sugar
- 1 cup honey
- 2 eggs
- 1 tsp. soda
- 6 cups flour
- 1/4 tsp. salt
Directions:
- Cream together the shortening and sugar. Add whole eggs and honey. Add soda and salt to flour. Mix well. Chill dough.
- Roll out on floured board and cut with cookie cutter. Place on cookie sheet and bake at 350°F for 10 to 12 minutes. These cookies brown fast, so keep watching them.
