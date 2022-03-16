Skillet Hash Browns
Submitted by: Karen Martin of Russellville, Ohio
Ingredients:
- 2 cups raw, shredded potatoes
- 1/4 cup milk
- 1 egg, beaten
- 1/4 cup flour, scant
- 1 tsp. salt
- 1/2 tsp. pepper
- 1 Tbsp. chopped onion
Directions:
- Mix everything but the potatoes, then stir in shredded potatoes.
- Heat skillet with 3 tablespoons butter or oil. Add potatoes and press down with spatula. Brown on one side, approximately 15 minutes, then the other side for 5-10 minutes. Eat with ketchup.
