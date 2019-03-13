Onion and Potato Soup
Yield: Makes 7 cups of soup
Originally published on: October 20, 1939
Ingredients:
- 2 cups chopped onion
- 2 Tbsp. butter
- 2 Tbsp. flour
- 3 cups of freshly boiled potatoes, chopped and heated with 1 cup of the water in which they were cooked and 1 cup of milk
- 3 cups of cold boiled potatoes, chopped and heated with 2 cups of milk
- 2 cups milk
- 1/2 tsp. salt
- 1/8 tsp. pepper
Directions:
- Cook the onions in the butter in a covered saucepan until they are soft but not yellow.
- Add the flour and stir until smooth.
- Add the potatoes and the liquids in which they were heated. Cook the mixture, stirring it frequently, until it thickens.
- Add the milk, the salt and the pepper and bring the mixture to a boil.
