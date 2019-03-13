Onion and Potato Soup

By -
0
45

Onion and Potato Soup
Yield: Makes 7 cups of soup
Originally published on: October 20, 1939

Ingredients:

  • 2 cups chopped onion
  • 2 Tbsp. butter
  • 2 Tbsp. flour
  • 3 cups of freshly boiled potatoes, chopped and heated with 1 cup of the water in which they were cooked and 1 cup of milk
  • 3 cups of cold boiled potatoes, chopped and heated with 2 cups of milk
  • 2 cups milk
  • 1/2 tsp. salt
  • 1/8 tsp. pepper

Directions:

  1. Cook the onions in the butter in a covered saucepan until they are soft but not yellow.
  2. Add the flour and stir until smooth.
  3. Add the potatoes and the liquids in which they were heated. Cook the mixture, stirring it frequently, until it thickens.
  4. Add the milk, the salt and the pepper and bring the mixture to a boil.

STAY INFORMED. SIGN UP!

Up-to-date agriculture news in your inbox!

SHARE
Previous articleTaffy Apples
Next articlePopcorn Balls

NO COMMENTS

LEAVE A REPLY

Receive emails as this discussion progresses.