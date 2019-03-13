Popcorn Balls
Originally published on: December 29, 1939
Ingredients:
- 1 1/2 cups sugar
- 1/2 cup molasses
- 1/3 cup corn syrup
- 1/3 cup boiling water
- 3 Tbsp. butter
- 1/2 tsp. salt
- 5 quarts popcorn, popped
Directions:
- Mix the first 4 ingredients in the order given. Stir them over a low flame until sugar is dissolved (about 5 minutes).
- Cover the mixture and let it steam to dissolve any crystals on the side of the pan (about 5 minutes).
- Uncover the mixture and let it boil to the hard-crack state (290°F). about 8 minutes, stirring it constantly.
- Remove it from the fire, add two tablespoons of butter, and the salt.
- Pour this over the corn, mixing it well with a large spoon.
- Grease the fingers with the remaining butter and shape the corn into balls.
