Popcorn Balls
Originally published on: December 29, 1939

Ingredients:

  • 1 1/2 cups sugar
  • 1/2 cup molasses
  • 1/3 cup corn syrup
  • 1/3 cup boiling water
  • 3 Tbsp. butter
  • 1/2 tsp. salt
  • 5 quarts popcorn, popped

Directions:

  1. Mix the first 4 ingredients in the order given. Stir them over a low flame until sugar is dissolved (about 5 minutes).
  2. Cover the mixture and let it steam to dissolve any crystals on the side of the pan (about 5 minutes).
  3. Uncover the mixture and let it boil to the hard-crack state (290°F). about 8 minutes, stirring it constantly.
  4. Remove it from the fire, add two tablespoons of butter, and the salt.
  5. Pour this over the corn, mixing it well with a large spoon.
  6. Grease the fingers with the remaining butter and shape the corn into balls.

