Orange Chicken with Snow Peas and Carrots
Chicken:
- 2 boneless skinless chicken breasts, cut into 1 1/2-inch pieces
- 1 teaspoon soy sauce
- 1/4 cup cornstarch
- 1/2 cup vegetable oil for frying
Sauce:
- 1/3 cup orange juice
- 2 teaspoons cornstarch
- 1 tablespoon vegetable oil
- 2 cloves garlic, finely chopped
- 2 teaspoons finely chopped peeled fresh gingerroot
- 1 teaspoon grated orange peel
- 1/4 teaspoon crushed red pepper flakes
- 1/2 cup chicken broth (from 32-oz carton)
- 2 teaspoons soy sauce
- 2 teaspoons unseasoned rice vinegar
- 2 tablespoons sugar
Vegetables:
- 1 tablespoon vegetable oil
- 3 oz snow peas, sliced (about 1 cup)
- 2 medium carrots, thinly sliced
Directions:
- In medium bowl, toss chicken pieces and soy sauce.
- In small bowl, beat orange juice and 2 teaspoons cornstarch with whisk until cornstarch is dissolved.
- In 10-inch skillet, heat 1 tablespoon oil over medium heat. Add garlic, gingerroot, orange peel and pepper flakes; stir-fry about 30 seconds or until fragrant. Add broth, 2 teaspoons soy sauce, the vinegar and sugar; stir about 30 seconds or until sugar dissolves. Stir orange juice mixture, then add it to skillet. Heat sauce to boiling, stirring. Reduce heat to low; simmer 1 minute. Transfer sauce to bowl; wipe out skillet.
- Line large rimmed cookie sheet with paper towels. Place 1/4 cup cornstarch in shallow bowl. Toss chicken in cornstarch, coating evenly and gently knocking off any excess; transfer to plate.
- In 4-quart Dutch oven, heat 1/2 cup vegetable oil over medium-high heat. Carefully add coated chicken to hot oil, spacing pieces apart from each other. Fry chicken 5 to 7 minutes, turning once or twice, until deep golden. Using slotted spoon, transfer chicken to paper towel-lined cookie sheet.
- In same skillet used for sauce, heat 1 tablespoon oil over medium heat. Add snow peas and carrots; cook 3 to 4 minutes, stirring frequently, until vegetables are just tender. Add chicken and reserved sauce; stir until heated through and thoroughly coated in sauce.
