Orange Chicken with Snow Peas and Carrots

By -
0
17

Orange Chicken with Snow Peas and Carrots

Chicken:

  • 2 boneless skinless chicken breasts, cut into 1 1/2-inch pieces
  • 1 teaspoon soy sauce
  • 1/4 cup cornstarch
  • 1/2 cup vegetable oil for frying

Sauce:

  • 1/3 cup orange juice
  • 2 teaspoons cornstarch
  • 1 tablespoon vegetable oil
  • 2 cloves garlic, finely chopped
  • 2 teaspoons finely chopped peeled fresh gingerroot
  • 1 teaspoon grated orange peel
  • 1/4 teaspoon crushed red pepper flakes
  • 1/2 cup chicken broth (from 32-oz carton)
  • 2 teaspoons soy sauce
  • 2 teaspoons unseasoned rice vinegar
  • 2 tablespoons sugar

Vegetables:

  • 1 tablespoon vegetable oil
  • 3 oz snow peas, sliced (about 1 cup)
  • 2 medium carrots, thinly sliced

Directions:

  1. In medium bowl, toss chicken pieces and soy sauce.
  2. In small bowl, beat orange juice and 2 teaspoons cornstarch with whisk until cornstarch is dissolved.
  3. In 10-inch skillet, heat 1 tablespoon oil over medium heat. Add garlic, gingerroot, orange peel and pepper flakes; stir-fry about 30 seconds or until fragrant. Add broth, 2 teaspoons soy sauce, the vinegar and sugar; stir about 30 seconds or until sugar dissolves. Stir orange juice mixture, then add it to skillet. Heat sauce to boiling, stirring. Reduce heat to low; simmer 1 minute. Transfer sauce to bowl; wipe out skillet.
  4. Line large rimmed cookie sheet with paper towels. Place 1/4 cup cornstarch in shallow bowl. Toss chicken in cornstarch, coating evenly and gently knocking off any excess; transfer to plate.
  5. In 4-quart Dutch oven, heat 1/2 cup vegetable oil over medium-high heat. Carefully add coated chicken to hot oil, spacing pieces apart from each other. Fry chicken 5 to 7 minutes, turning once or twice, until deep golden. Using slotted spoon, transfer chicken to paper towel-lined cookie sheet.
  6. In same skillet used for sauce, heat 1 tablespoon oil over medium heat. Add snow peas and carrots; cook 3 to 4 minutes, stirring frequently, until vegetables are just tender. Add chicken and reserved sauce; stir until heated through and thoroughly coated in sauce.

STAY INFORMED. SIGN UP!

Up-to-date agriculture news in your inbox!

NO COMMENTS

LEAVE A REPLY

We are glad you have chosen to leave a comment. Please keep in mind that comments are moderated according to our comment policy.

Receive emails as this discussion progresses.