Roasted Chicken and Vegetables Sheet-Pan Dinner
Ingredients:
- 1 medium unpeeled russet potato, cut in 1-inch pieces
- 1 cup cauliflower florets
- 1 tablespoon butter, melted
- 1/8 teaspoon ground red pepper (cayenne)
- 1 cup large broccoli florets
- 2 bone-in skin-on chicken thighs
- 2 teaspoons Montreal chicken grill seasoning
- 1 tablespoon chopped fresh Italian (flat-leaf) parsley leaves
Directions:
- Heat oven to 425°F. Spray 15x10x1-inch pan with cooking spray.
- In medium bowl, mix potatoes, cauliflower, melted butter and red pepper; pour into pan. Roast 20 minutes.
- Stir broccoli into potato mixture in pan. Rub chicken thighs with grill seasoning. Place skin side up in pan. Roast 25 to 30 minutes or until juice of chicken is clear when thickest part is cut to bone (at least 165°F) and vegetables are tender. Top with parsley.
