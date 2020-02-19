Pineapple Muffins

By -
0
22

Pineapple Muffins

Ingredients:

  • 1/2 cup sugar
  • 1/3 cup shortening
  • 1/3 cup honey
  • 2 eggs
  • 1-1/3 cups all-bran
  • 1-1/3 cups all-purpose flour
  • 2 teaspoons soda
  • 1/2 teaspoon salt
  • 1 cup evaporated milk
  • 1 cup crushed pineapple, well drained

Directions:

  1. Cream the sugar, shortening and honey together, then add to this mixture the remaining ingredients and mix lightly. Fill greased muffin pan cups two-thirds full.
  2. Bake for 25 minutes in a 350 degrees F oven. (Or cover the pans with wax paper and store in the refrigerator overnight to bake up fresh in the morning.) Makes 18.

STAY INFORMED. SIGN UP!

Up-to-date agriculture news in your inbox!

NO COMMENTS

LEAVE A REPLY

We are glad you have chosen to leave a comment. Please keep in mind that comments are moderated according to our comment policy.

Receive emails as this discussion progresses.