Pineapple Muffins
Ingredients:
- 1/2 cup sugar
- 1/3 cup shortening
- 1/3 cup honey
- 2 eggs
- 1-1/3 cups all-bran
- 1-1/3 cups all-purpose flour
- 2 teaspoons soda
- 1/2 teaspoon salt
- 1 cup evaporated milk
- 1 cup crushed pineapple, well drained
Directions:
- Cream the sugar, shortening and honey together, then add to this mixture the remaining ingredients and mix lightly. Fill greased muffin pan cups two-thirds full.
- Bake for 25 minutes in a 350 degrees F oven. (Or cover the pans with wax paper and store in the refrigerator overnight to bake up fresh in the morning.) Makes 18.
