Ingredients:

  • 1 cup butter, softened
  • 1 pkg. (3 oz.) cream cheese, softened
  • 1 cup sugar
  • 1 egg yolk
  • 3 teaspoon vanilla
  • 2 1/2 cups flour
  • Seedless strawberry jam

Directions:

  1. In a large bowl, cream butter, cream cheese and sugar until light and fluffy. Beat in egg yolk and vanilla. Add flour and mix well.
  2. Cover and refrigerate for 1 hour or until easy to handle.
  3. Shape dough into 1″ balls. Place 2″ apart. Using the end of a wooden handle, make a 1/2″ deep impression in the center of each ball; fill w/1/4 tsp. jam.
  4. Bake at 350°F for 10-12 mins. Make 5 dozen cookies.

