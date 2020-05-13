Party Pinwheels

Ingredients:

  • 2 ( 8 oz.) pkgs. cream cheese, softened
  • 1 (.4 oz.) pkg. ranch dressing mix
  • 1/2 cup minced sweet red peppers
  • 1/2 cup minced celery
  • 1/4 cup minced green onions
  • 1/4 cup diced olives
  • 3 to 4 (10-inch) tortillas

Directions:

  1. In mixing bowl, beat cream cheese and dressing mix until smooth.
  2. Add red peppers, celery, onions, and olives, mixing well.
  3. Spread 3/4 cup of mixture on each tortilla, then roll tightly. Wrap rolls in plastic wrap.
  4. Refrigerate for 2 hours then slice 1/2 inch thick.

