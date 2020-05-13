Party Pinwheels
Ingredients:
- 2 ( 8 oz.) pkgs. cream cheese, softened
- 1 (.4 oz.) pkg. ranch dressing mix
- 1/2 cup minced sweet red peppers
- 1/2 cup minced celery
- 1/4 cup minced green onions
- 1/4 cup diced olives
- 3 to 4 (10-inch) tortillas
Directions:
- In mixing bowl, beat cream cheese and dressing mix until smooth.
- Add red peppers, celery, onions, and olives, mixing well.
- Spread 3/4 cup of mixture on each tortilla, then roll tightly. Wrap rolls in plastic wrap.
- Refrigerate for 2 hours then slice 1/2 inch thick.
