Cream Cheese Whipped Potatoes

Ingredients:

  • 2 lbs. potatoes
  • 3/4 cup nonfat milk
  • 4 tablespoons cream cheese
  • 4 tablespoons sour cream
  • 1 teaspoon salt
  • Black pepper to taste

Directions:

  1. Peel potatoes; cut into small chunks. Cover with water; bring to a boil and simmer until fork tender; about 20 to 30 minutes.
  2. Drain and return to pot, reducing heat to low. Add remainder of ingredients and heat through (potatoes mash better when other ingredients are warm).
  3. Mash with hand mixer or with electric mixer.

