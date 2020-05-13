Cream Cheese Whipped Potatoes
Ingredients:
- 2 lbs. potatoes
- 3/4 cup nonfat milk
- 4 tablespoons cream cheese
- 4 tablespoons sour cream
- 1 teaspoon salt
- Black pepper to taste
Directions:
- Peel potatoes; cut into small chunks. Cover with water; bring to a boil and simmer until fork tender; about 20 to 30 minutes.
- Drain and return to pot, reducing heat to low. Add remainder of ingredients and heat through (potatoes mash better when other ingredients are warm).
- Mash with hand mixer or with electric mixer.
