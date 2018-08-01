Peach Chutney

Ingredients:

  • 1 cup chopped onion 
  • 1 teaspoon vegetable oil 
  • 6 peaches, peeled, pitted & chopped 
  • 2/3 cup sugar 
  • 1/4 cup fresh lemon juice 
  • 1 cinnamon stick 
  • 1/8 teaspoon ground cloves 
  • 1 bay leaf 
  • 1/8 teaspoon crushed red pepper flakes 
  • 1/4 teaspoon ground ginger

Directions:

  1. In a heavy-bottomed, medium saucepan, saute the onions in the oil until soft.
  2. Add remaining ingredients. Bring to a boil, reduce to a simmer, cover and cook for 30 minutes.
  3. Remove the cinnamon stick and bay leaf. Boil, uncovered, until excess liquid is cooked off and the chutney thickens, about 5 minutes.
  4. Store in a glass jar in the refrigerator for up to one month.

