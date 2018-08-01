Ingredients:
- 1 cup chopped onion
- 1 teaspoon vegetable oil
- 6 peaches, peeled, pitted & chopped
- 2/3 cup sugar
- 1/4 cup fresh lemon juice
- 1 cinnamon stick
- 1/8 teaspoon ground cloves
- 1 bay leaf
- 1/8 teaspoon crushed red pepper flakes
- 1/4 teaspoon ground ginger
Directions:
- In a heavy-bottomed, medium saucepan, saute the onions in the oil until soft.
- Add remaining ingredients. Bring to a boil, reduce to a simmer, cover and cook for 30 minutes.
- Remove the cinnamon stick and bay leaf. Boil, uncovered, until excess liquid is cooked off and the chutney thickens, about 5 minutes.
- Store in a glass jar in the refrigerator for up to one month.