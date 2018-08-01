Ingredients:
- 1/2 cup sugar
- 1/2 cup sour milk
- 1 egg
- 1/2 tsp. cinnamon
- 1 1/2 tsp. baking soda
- 2 1/2 cup flour
- 1/2 cup shortening
- 1 tsp. ginger
- 1/2 cup molasses
- 1/2 tsp. salt
- 1 cup mashed peaches
Directions:
- Cream first six ingredients together in large mixing bowl, add next five ingredients to creamed mixture. Batter will be moist and stiff.
- Drop onto cookie sheet. Bake at 350 degrees for 10-12 minutes.
- Frost with your favorite cream cheese frosting (optional).
Yield: three dozen.