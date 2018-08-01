Peach Molasses Cookies

By -
Ingredients:

  • 1/2 cup sugar
  • 1/2 cup sour milk
  • 1 egg
  • 1/2 tsp. cinnamon
  • 1 1/2 tsp. baking soda
  • 2 1/2 cup flour
  • 1/2 cup shortening
  • 1 tsp. ginger
  • 1/2 cup molasses
  • 1/2 tsp. salt
  • 1 cup mashed peaches

Directions:

  1. Cream first six ingredients together in large mixing bowl, add next five ingredients to creamed mixture. Batter will be moist and stiff.
  2. Drop onto cookie sheet. Bake at 350 degrees for 10-12 minutes.
  3. Frost with your favorite cream cheese frosting (optional).

Yield: three dozen.

