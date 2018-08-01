Peachy Lemon Poppy Muffins

By
0
6

Ingredients:

  • 2/3 cup pureed peaches
  • 3 Tbsp. poppy seeds
  • 1 tsp. baking soda
  • 1/4 tsp. salt
  • 10 Tbsp. butter, softened
  • 1/2 tsp. vanilla extract
  • 1 cup sugar
  • 1/3 cup lemon juice
  • 2 eggs
  • 1 Tbsp. yellow food coloring
  • 1 1/4 cup flour

Directions:

  1. Grease 12 cup muffin tin.
  2. Stir baking soda into pureed peaches, set aside. They will foam.
  3. Cream butter and sugar together, add eggs one at a time. Alternately add flour and peaches. Then add salt, vanilla extract, poppy seed, lemon juice, and food coloring, mix until blended.
  4. Fill muffin cups nearly to top. Bake for 20-25 minutes at 350 degrees.

<

