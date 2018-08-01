Ingredients:
- 2/3 cup pureed peaches
- 3 Tbsp. poppy seeds
- 1 tsp. baking soda
- 1/4 tsp. salt
- 10 Tbsp. butter, softened
- 1/2 tsp. vanilla extract
- 1 cup sugar
- 1/3 cup lemon juice
- 2 eggs
- 1 Tbsp. yellow food coloring
- 1 1/4 cup flour
Directions:
- Grease 12 cup muffin tin.
- Stir baking soda into pureed peaches, set aside. They will foam.
- Cream butter and sugar together, add eggs one at a time. Alternately add flour and peaches. Then add salt, vanilla extract, poppy seed, lemon juice, and food coloring, mix until blended.
- Fill muffin cups nearly to top. Bake for 20-25 minutes at 350 degrees.