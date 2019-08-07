Peach Mousse

Peach Mousse
Originally published on: June 26, 1980
Originally submitted by: of Akron, Ohio

Ingredients:

  • 7 servings (1/2 cup each)
  • 1 can 5.33 oz evaporated milk
  • 1 can (16 oz.) diet cling peaches or rinsed regular peach slices*
  • 1 Tbsp. orange juice concentrate
  • 1 tsp. liquid artificial sweetener
  • 1/2 tsp. vanilla
  • 1/2 tsp. cardamon

Directions:

  1. Several hours ahead, chill evaporated milk.  Drain and puree peaches. 
  2. In bowl, mix together pureed fruit and remaining ingredients, except milk. 
  3. Whip evaporated milk until stiff peaks form.  Fold peach mixture into whipped milk.  Fold into freezing tray and freeze.
  4. Thaw slightly before serving. 

NOTE: Different fresh or frozen fruits could be substituted for the peaches.

