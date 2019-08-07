Peach Mousse
Originally published on: June 26, 1980
Originally submitted by: Kim Cantley of Akron, Ohio
Ingredients:
- 7 servings (1/2 cup each)
- 1 can 5.33 oz evaporated milk
- 1 can (16 oz.) diet cling peaches or rinsed regular peach slices*
- 1 Tbsp. orange juice concentrate
- 1 tsp. liquid artificial sweetener
- 1/2 tsp. vanilla
- 1/2 tsp. cardamon
Directions:
- Several hours ahead, chill evaporated milk. Drain and puree peaches.
- In bowl, mix together pureed fruit and remaining ingredients, except milk.
- Whip evaporated milk until stiff peaks form. Fold peach mixture into whipped milk. Fold into freezing tray and freeze.
- Thaw slightly before serving.
NOTE: Different fresh or frozen fruits could be substituted for the peaches.
