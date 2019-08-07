Root Beer

Homemade Root Beer

Root Beer
Originally published on: July 3, 1980
Originally submitted by: of East Palestine, Ohio
Yield: 1 gallon

Ingredients:

  • 2 cups sugar
  • 4 tablespoons root beer extract
  • 1 gallon of lukewarm water
  • 1 teaspoon yeast

Directions:

  1. Put 2 cups sugar in glass gallon jar.  Add 4 tablespoons root beer extract.  Fill jar 3/4 full with lukewarm water. 
  2. Dissolve 1 teaspoon yeast in 1/2 cup lukewarm water and add to gallon.  If jar is not full, add more lukewarm water. 
  3. Place jar in sun for all day.  It has to be hot day to make it good.

