Root Beer
Originally published on: July 3, 1980
Originally submitted by: Mrs. Gordon Stewart of East Palestine, Ohio
Yield: 1 gallon
Ingredients:
- 2 cups sugar
- 4 tablespoons root beer extract
- 1 gallon of lukewarm water
- 1 teaspoon yeast
Directions:
- Put 2 cups sugar in glass gallon jar. Add 4 tablespoons root beer extract. Fill jar 3/4 full with lukewarm water.
- Dissolve 1 teaspoon yeast in 1/2 cup lukewarm water and add to gallon. If jar is not full, add more lukewarm water.
- Place jar in sun for all day. It has to be hot day to make it good.
