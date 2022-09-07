Peach Skewers with Basil and Mozzarella
Ingredients for Pickled Peaches:
- 6 small crisp ripe peaches, pitted and quartered
- 1 sprig rosemary
- 3 sprigs thyme
- 1 cup white balsamic vinegar
- 1/2 cup white vinegar
- 1 cup water
- 2 tsp. kosher salt
- 2 Tbsp. honey
Ingredients for Skewers:
- 8 oz. mozzarella pearls
- 4 oz. prosciutto
- 12 basil leaves
- 12 cocktail skewers
Directions:
- Place peaches and herb in a large jar or container with a lid. In a medium saucepan combine balsamic vinegar, white vinegar, kosher salt, and honey. Heat over medium heat and stir until salt and honey have dissolved. Add cold water to the vinegar mixture and stir.
- Pour the pickling liquid over the peach slices. Make sure the peaches are submerged in the pickling liquid. Set aside for 30 minutes. Remove the peach slices from the pickling liquid, reserving the liquid and the herbs.
- Wrap the peach slices with prosciutto and skewer with basil and mozzarella pearl. Sprinkle with ground basil and serve.
