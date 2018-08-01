Cookie Crust:
Cream Cheese Filling:
- 16 oz cream cheese, softened
- 1 1/2 cup powdered sugar
- 1 cup whipping cream
- 2 tsp. vanilla extract
- 1/2 tsp. cinnamon
- 1/4 tsp. nutmeg
- 1/4 tsp. ginger
Fruit topping:
- 1 Tbsp. lemon juice
- 4 large peaches, peeled, pitted & sliced
- 1/2 pint blueberries
- 1/4 cup peach jam, melted
Cookie Crust:
- Cream 1/2 cup butter, sugar, egg and vanilla.
- Stir in flour, soda, baking powder, salt, oatmeal, corn flakes, and coconut.
- Drop by rounded tablespoons full onto cookie sheet.
- Bake cookies in preheated 350 degree oven for approximately 10 minutes. Cool cookies completely.
- When cool, crumble cookies and mix in medium bowl with 1/4 cup melted butter.
- Pat mixture into bottom and sides of 10 inch glass pie dish, bake crust until just golden, about 8 minutes in preheated 375 degree oven. Let cool completely.