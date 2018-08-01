Ranger – Peach Cream Cheese Pie

Cookie Crust:

  • 1/2 cup butter  
  • 1/2 cup white sugar 
  • 1/2 cup brown sugar, packed  
  • 1 well beaten egg 
  • 1/2 tsp. vanilla  
  • 1 cup flour 
  • 1/2 tsp. baking soda  
  • 1/4 tsp. baking powder 
  • 1/4 tsp. salt  
  • 1 cup oatmeal 
  • 1 cup corn flakes  
  • 1/2 cup coconut 
  • 1/4 cup butter melted

    • Cream Cheese Filling:

    • 16 oz cream cheese, softened  
    • 1 1/2 cup powdered sugar 
    • 1 cup whipping cream  
    • 2 tsp. vanilla extract 
    • 1/2 tsp. cinnamon  
    • 1/4 tsp. nutmeg 
    • 1/4 tsp. ginger

    Fruit topping:

    • 1 Tbsp. lemon juice  
    • 4 large peaches, peeled, pitted & sliced 
    • 1/2 pint blueberries 
    • 1/4 cup peach jam, melted

    Cookie Crust:

    1. Cream 1/2 cup butter, sugar, egg and vanilla.
    2. Stir in flour, soda, baking powder, salt, oatmeal, corn flakes, and coconut.
    3. Drop by rounded tablespoons full onto cookie sheet.
    4. Bake cookies in preheated 350 degree oven for approximately 10 minutes. Cool cookies completely.
    5. When cool, crumble cookies and mix in medium bowl with 1/4 cup melted butter.
    6. Pat mixture into bottom and sides of 10 inch glass pie dish, bake crust until just golden, about 8 minutes in preheated 375 degree oven. Let cool completely.

