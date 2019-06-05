Easy Cheezy Baked Eggs
Ingredients:
- 10 eggs
- 1/2 cup of flour
- 1 teaspoon of salt
- 1 teaspoon of baking powder
- 2 cups of small curd cottage cheese
- 1 pound Monterey Jack cheese
- 1/2 cup (1 stick) butter
- 2 4-ounce cans chopped green chilies
Directions:
- Preheat oven to 350 degrees.
- Beat eggs well in a mixing bowl. Add flour, salt, baking powder and cottage cheese.
- Then grate the Monterey Jack cheese and add to bowl. Melt the butter and add to the bowl with the rest of the ingredients. Lastly, add the chopped green chilies and mix all ingredients well.
- Pour into a greased 9 x 13-inch baking dish and bake for 35 minutes.
STAY INFORMED. SIGN UP!
Up-to-date agriculture news in your inbox!