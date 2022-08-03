Blueberry Parfait Pops

By -
0
0

Blueberry Parfait Pops

Ingredients:

  • 3⁄4 cup fresh or frozen blueberries, rinsed, divided
  • 1 Tbsp water
  • 1 3⁄4 cups + 2 tablespoons plain Greek yogurt
  • 1⁄4 cup honey
  • 1 cup granola, divided
  • 1⁄3 cup frozen mango chunks, finely diced

Directions:

  1. In small saucepan set over medium-low heat, add 2 tablespoons blueberries and 1 tablespoon water. Cook, stirring occasionally, for 3 to 5 minutes or until softened and a chunky syrup forms. Using fork, mash blueberries; set aside.
  2. In a medium bowl, stir together yogurt and honey. Reserve 2 tablespoons of yogurt–honey mixture and set aside.
  3. Spoon blueberry syrup in dollops over yogurt-honey mixture in medium bowl. Using butter knife, swirl together.
  4. In another medium bowl, stir together 3/4 cup granola and reserved yogurt–honey mixture.
  5. Spoon 1 tablespoon granola mixture into bottom of each ice pop mold. Pack down with a small spoon. Layer 1 tablespoon remaining blueberries on top of granola, followed by 1/2 tablespoon mango and 3 tablespoons blueberry yogurt swirl. Top evenly with remaining granola.
  6. Insert ice pop sticks and freeze for 4 to 6 hours or until firm and set.
  7. Store parfait pops in freezer for up to 6 weeks.

STAY INFORMED. SIGN UP!

Up-to-date agriculture news in your inbox!

NO COMMENTS

LEAVE A REPLY

We are glad you have chosen to leave a comment. Please keep in mind that comments are moderated according to our comment policy.

Receive emails as this discussion progresses.