Blueberry Parfait Pops
Ingredients:
- 3⁄4 cup fresh or frozen blueberries, rinsed, divided
- 1 Tbsp water
- 1 3⁄4 cups + 2 tablespoons plain Greek yogurt
- 1⁄4 cup honey
- 1 cup granola, divided
- 1⁄3 cup frozen mango chunks, finely diced
Directions:
- In small saucepan set over medium-low heat, add 2 tablespoons blueberries and 1 tablespoon water. Cook, stirring occasionally, for 3 to 5 minutes or until softened and a chunky syrup forms. Using fork, mash blueberries; set aside.
- In a medium bowl, stir together yogurt and honey. Reserve 2 tablespoons of yogurt–honey mixture and set aside.
- Spoon blueberry syrup in dollops over yogurt-honey mixture in medium bowl. Using butter knife, swirl together.
- In another medium bowl, stir together 3/4 cup granola and reserved yogurt–honey mixture.
- Spoon 1 tablespoon granola mixture into bottom of each ice pop mold. Pack down with a small spoon. Layer 1 tablespoon remaining blueberries on top of granola, followed by 1/2 tablespoon mango and 3 tablespoons blueberry yogurt swirl. Top evenly with remaining granola.
- Insert ice pop sticks and freeze for 4 to 6 hours or until firm and set.
- Store parfait pops in freezer for up to 6 weeks.
STAY INFORMED. SIGN UP!
Up-to-date agriculture news in your inbox!