Ingredients:
- 1.5 cup all-purpose flour
- 2 tsp cinnamon
- 1/2 tsp baking soda
- 1/4 tsp salt
- 1/2 cup unsalted butter
- 1/4 cup granulated sugar
- 1/4 cup brown sugar packed
- 1 large egg
- 1 1/2 tsp vanilla extract
- 1 1/2 cup apple chopped
- 1 cup oats
- 1/2 cup chopped pecans
Directions:
- Preheat oven to 350, clean area, and wash apples
- In a small bowl, combine, flour, cinnamon, baking soda, and salt. Set aside.
- In a mixing bowl, mix with an electric mixer butter, sugar, brown sugar, egg, and vanilla until smooth.
- Slowly mix in flour mixture until smooth
- Fold in apple, oats, and pecans
- Form the dough into 1” balls, place on cookie sheet, and press down.
- Bake at 350 for 6-8 minutes
- Remove from oven and serve warm.
Oops, it looks like this recipe is missing something. When do you mix in the oats? With the apple and pecans?Thank you for such great recipes!
Hi Martha, Thank you for bringing this to our attention. You are correct! The oats get folded in with the apples and pecans.