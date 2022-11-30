Pecan Cookie Bars

Pecan Cookie Bars

Crust Ingredients:

  • 1 3/4 cups flour
  • 3/4 cup butter, softened
  • 1/3 cup sugar
  • 1/3 cup coarsely chopped pecans

Filling Ingredients:

  • 2/3 cup firmly packed brown sugar
  • 6 Tbsp. flour
  • 1 tsp. salt
  • 1 1/2 cups dark corn syrup
  • 4 large eggs
  • 2 tsp. vanilla extract
  • 1 1/2 cups coarsely chopped pecans

Directions:

  1. Heat oven to 350°F.
  2. Combine flour, butter and sugar in a bowl. Beat at medium speed, scraping bowl often, until mixture resembles coarse crumbs. Stir in 1/3 cup pecans.
  3. Press crust mixture evenly onto bottom of ungreased 13×9 baking pan. Bake 18-22 minutes or until edges are very light golden brown.
  4. Combine brown sugar, 6 tablespoons flour and salt in large bowl; whisk until mixed. Add corn syrup, eggs and vanilla; mix well. Stir in 1 1/2 cups chopped pecans.
  5. Spread evenly over hot, partially baked crust.
  6. Bake 30-35 minutes or until filling is set and knife inserted 1 inch from the edge comes out clean.
  7. Cool completely. Refrigerate for 30 minutes. Cut into bars.

