Pecan Cookie Bars
Crust Ingredients:
- 1 3/4 cups flour
- 3/4 cup butter, softened
- 1/3 cup sugar
- 1/3 cup coarsely chopped pecans
Filling Ingredients:
- 2/3 cup firmly packed brown sugar
- 6 Tbsp. flour
- 1 tsp. salt
- 1 1/2 cups dark corn syrup
- 4 large eggs
- 2 tsp. vanilla extract
- 1 1/2 cups coarsely chopped pecans
Directions:
- Heat oven to 350°F.
- Combine flour, butter and sugar in a bowl. Beat at medium speed, scraping bowl often, until mixture resembles coarse crumbs. Stir in 1/3 cup pecans.
- Press crust mixture evenly onto bottom of ungreased 13×9 baking pan. Bake 18-22 minutes or until edges are very light golden brown.
- Combine brown sugar, 6 tablespoons flour and salt in large bowl; whisk until mixed. Add corn syrup, eggs and vanilla; mix well. Stir in 1 1/2 cups chopped pecans.
- Spread evenly over hot, partially baked crust.
- Bake 30-35 minutes or until filling is set and knife inserted 1 inch from the edge comes out clean.
- Cool completely. Refrigerate for 30 minutes. Cut into bars.
