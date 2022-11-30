Caramel Cups

Pastry Ingredients:

  • 6 oz. cream cheese, softened
  • 1 cup butter, softened
  • 2 cups flour

Filling Ingredients:

  • 14 oz. pkg. caramels
  • 1/2 cup evaporated milk

Frosting Ingredients:

  • 1/2 cup butter
  • 1/2 cup solid shortening
  • 2/3 cup sugar
  • 2/3 cup evaporated milk
  • 1 tsp. vanilla
  • chopped pecans, if desired

Directions:

  1. PASTRY: Mix cream cheese and butter together. Add flour. Roll into 1″ balls and press into miniature tart pans. Bake at 350°F for 15 minutes.
  2. FILLING: Melt caramels and milk in double boiler and pour slowly into baked cups and cool.
  3. FROSTING: Beat butter and shortening until fluffy. Continue to beat while adding sugar slowly. Add milk and vanilla while beating. Frost and sprinkle with pecans.

