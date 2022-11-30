Caramel Cups
Pastry Ingredients:
- 6 oz. cream cheese, softened
- 1 cup butter, softened
- 2 cups flour
Filling Ingredients:
- 14 oz. pkg. caramels
- 1/2 cup evaporated milk
Frosting Ingredients:
- 1/2 cup butter
- 1/2 cup solid shortening
- 2/3 cup sugar
- 2/3 cup evaporated milk
- 1 tsp. vanilla
- chopped pecans, if desired
Directions:
- PASTRY: Mix cream cheese and butter together. Add flour. Roll into 1″ balls and press into miniature tart pans. Bake at 350°F for 15 minutes.
- FILLING: Melt caramels and milk in double boiler and pour slowly into baked cups and cool.
- FROSTING: Beat butter and shortening until fluffy. Continue to beat while adding sugar slowly. Add milk and vanilla while beating. Frost and sprinkle with pecans.
