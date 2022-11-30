Pizzelles

By -
0
12

Pizzelles

Submitted by: Debbie Pagani of Salem, OH

Traditional waffle cookie made in a pizzelle iron.

Ingredients:

  • 1 cup shortening
  • 1 1/3 cups sugar
  • 6 eggs
  • 4 cups flour
  • 2 tsp. baking powder
  • 2 tsp. vanilla or anise flavoring
  • Confectioner’s sugar, for dusting

Directions:

  1. Mix ingredients into a soft dough.
  2. Heat your iron. Grease it as directed in the manufacturer’s instructions.
  3. Cook for generally between 45 seconds and 2 minutes.
  4. Remove cookie from iron and cool on a rack.
  5. If you want to clean up the cookie, use a pair of scissors to trim any ragged edges.
  6. Dust with confectioner’s sugar.

STAY INFORMED. SIGN UP!

Up-to-date agriculture news in your inbox!

SHARE
Previous articlePecan Cookie Bars
Next articleRoyal Icing for Sugar Cookies

NO COMMENTS

LEAVE A REPLY

We are glad you have chosen to leave a comment. Please keep in mind that comments are moderated according to our comment policy.

Receive emails as this discussion progresses.