Pizzelles
Submitted by: Debbie Pagani of Salem, OH
Traditional waffle cookie made in a pizzelle iron.
Ingredients:
- 1 cup shortening
- 1 1/3 cups sugar
- 6 eggs
- 4 cups flour
- 2 tsp. baking powder
- 2 tsp. vanilla or anise flavoring
- Confectioner’s sugar, for dusting
Directions:
- Mix ingredients into a soft dough.
- Heat your iron. Grease it as directed in the manufacturer’s instructions.
- Cook for generally between 45 seconds and 2 minutes.
- Remove cookie from iron and cool on a rack.
- If you want to clean up the cookie, use a pair of scissors to trim any ragged edges.
- Dust with confectioner’s sugar.
