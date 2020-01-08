Wild Mushroom Soup
Ingredients:
- 1 tsp. olive oil
- 1 onion (diced)
- 1 stalk celery (diced)
- 16 oz. assorted mushrooms ((cremini, shitake, oyster, white), sliced)
- 2 cloves garlic (minced)
- 2 Tbsp. flour
- 4 cups low sodium, fat-free chicken broth
- 1 bay leaf
- 1/4 tsp. salt
- 1/4 tsp. black pepper
- 1/2 cup evaporated skim milk
- 1/4 cup additional sauteed and sliced mushrooms (optional, for garnish)
Directions:
- Add the oil to a soup pot over medium-high heat. Add the onion and celery and sauté until the onions turn clear, about 5 minutes. Add the mushrooms and sauté until soft and all the liquid is evaporated, about 10 to 12 minutes. Add the garlic and sauté 1 more minute. Add the flour to the mushrooms and sauté for 2 minutes, then add the broth and stir well, scraping up the bits at the bottom of the pan. Add the bay leaf, salt (optional), and ground black pepper. Bring to a boil, then reduce it to a simmer for 10 minutes. Add the evaporated milk and simmer for 1 minute. Remove the bay leaf and then puree the soup with an immersion blender or in batches in a stand blender. Ladle into bowls and garnish with additional sauteed sliced mushrooms, if desired.
