Wild Mushroom Soup

A bowl of Wild Mushroom Soup with a side of toasted crostinis.

Wild Mushroom Soup

Ingredients:

  • 1 tsp. olive oil
  • 1 onion (diced)
  • 1 stalk celery (diced)
  • 16 oz. assorted mushrooms ((cremini, shitake, oyster, white), sliced)
  • 2 cloves garlic (minced)
  • 2 Tbsp. flour
  • 4 cups low sodium, fat-free chicken broth
  • 1 bay leaf
  • 1/4 tsp. salt
  • 1/4 tsp. black pepper
  • 1/2 cup evaporated skim milk
  • 1/4 cup additional sauteed and sliced mushrooms (optional, for garnish)

Directions:

  1. Add the oil to a soup pot over medium-high heat. Add the onion and celery and sauté until the onions turn clear, about 5 minutes. Add the mushrooms and sauté until soft and all the liquid is evaporated, about 10 to 12 minutes. Add the garlic and sauté 1 more minute. Add the flour to the mushrooms and sauté for 2 minutes, then add the broth and stir well, scraping up the bits at the bottom of the pan. Add the bay leaf, salt (optional), and ground black pepper. Bring to a boil, then reduce it to a simmer for 10 minutes. Add the evaporated milk and simmer for 1 minute. Remove the bay leaf and then puree the soup with an immersion blender or in batches in a stand blender. Ladle into bowls and garnish with additional sauteed sliced mushrooms, if desired.

