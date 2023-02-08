Pepperoni Dip
Serve with crackers, pita chips or breadsticks and iced tea or soda.
Ingredients:
- 1 8 oz. package cream cheese, softened
- 1/2 cup sour cream
- 1 tsp. oregano
- 1/4 tsp. garlic powder
- 1 can pizza sauce
- 1 cup shredded mozzarella cheese
- ½ cup sliced pepperoni
- Italian seasoning
Directions:
- Preheat the oven to 350 F.
- Combine cream cheese, sour cream, oregano, and garlic powder in a medium sized bowl and mix well. Spread mixture into the bottom of 9-inch pie pan.
- Spread pizza sauce evenly over the top of the cream cheese mixture and top with pepperoni.
- Bake for 10 minutes in the preheated oven.
- Remove from the oven and top with mozzarella cheese and a few more pepperoni.
- Return to the oven and bake for 7-8 additional minutes, or until cheese is melted.
- Place dish in the middle of the oven or lower, turn the broiler on to 400 F and broil the top for about a minute, until the cheese is dotted with brown and the pepperoni crisps up a bit. You don’t want it to burn.
- Remove from the oven and sprinkle the top with Italian seasoning.
STAY INFORMED. SIGN UP!
Up-to-date agriculture news in your inbox!