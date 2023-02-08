Pepperoni Dip

By -
0
57

Pepperoni Dip

Serve with crackers, pita chips or breadsticks and iced tea or soda.

Ingredients:

  • 1 8 oz. package cream cheese, softened
  • 1/2 cup sour cream
  • 1 tsp. oregano
  • 1/4 tsp. garlic powder
  • 1 can pizza sauce
  • 1 cup shredded mozzarella cheese
  • ½ cup sliced pepperoni
  • Italian seasoning

Directions:

  1. Preheat the oven to 350 F.
  2. Combine cream cheese, sour cream, oregano, and garlic powder in a medium sized bowl and mix well. Spread mixture into the bottom of 9-inch pie pan.
  3. Spread pizza sauce evenly over the top of the cream cheese mixture and top with pepperoni.
  4. Bake for 10 minutes in the preheated oven.
  5. Remove from the oven and top with mozzarella cheese and a few more pepperoni.
  6. Return to the oven and bake for 7-8 additional minutes, or until cheese is melted.
  7. Place dish in the middle of the oven or lower, turn the broiler on to 400 F and broil the top for about a minute, until the cheese is dotted with brown and the pepperoni crisps up a bit. You don’t want it to burn.
  8. Remove from the oven and sprinkle the top with Italian seasoning.

STAY INFORMED. SIGN UP!

Up-to-date agriculture news in your inbox!

NO COMMENTS

LEAVE A REPLY

We are glad you have chosen to leave a comment. Please keep in mind that comments are moderated according to our comment policy.

Receive emails as this discussion progresses.